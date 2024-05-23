Andhra Pradesh: Stringent Security and Section 144 Enforced in Guntur Ahead of Counting Day

The district administration has implemented stringent security measures and enforced Section 144 in Guntur following recent incidents of violence in the state ahead of counting day on June 4, an official said. Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Nachikethan told ANI, "Section 144 is in effect throughout the district until the counting day. No more than four people can gather anywhere. Additionally, due to recent violent incidents in some districts, stringent security measures will be implemented ahead of counting day."

"A mock anti-raid drill was conducted on Wednesday for the district police and CRP team in preparation for the election counting. This drill aims to familiarise the police on how to handle situations where anti-element forces disrupt peace and security. All wings of the police force participated in this drill to showcase their preparedness to the public," added the official.Earlier, on Wednesday, the Election Commission (EC) took serious note of the allegations of damage to an electronic voting machine (EVM) by YSRCP MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy and launched a probe against him. The action followed days after the YSRCP MLA was allegedly caught on the web camera vandalising an EVM at a polling centre in the Macharla constituency of Palnadu district.

A video of the alleged incident involving the ruling YSRCP MLA surfaced, after which the poll panel handed over the video clips to the state police, asking them to assist in the investigation.

In a similar incident of violence on Tuesday, an Ambedkar statue at Agraharam village in Pithapuram of Kakinada district was allegedly vandalised by unidentified persons, leading to a ruckus in the vicinity and disrupting vehicular movement. The police assured strict action against the vandals after the Dalits gathered in protest, demanding justice.

The protests led to a disruption of traffic movement. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers and the traffic was diverted to the highway.The ruling YSRCP is contesting all 175 seats in the assembly elections, eyeing a fresh term in the House, while the TDP is fighting on 144 seats as part of a seat-sharing deal with the BJP and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena.

As part of the seat allotment, the Jana Sena is contesting 21 seats in the state and the BJP 10. Andhra Pradesh polled for the assembly as well as the Lok Sabha in a single phase on May 13. Widespread violence was reported across the state as the polling closed.