Andhra Pradesh Tirupati Prasad Controversy: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan Demands Action; Advocates for National 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board'

The Tirumala laddu prasadam controversy has sent shockwaves across the country, following recent allegations of animal fat, including fish oil, pork fat, and beef fat, being mixed into the sacred offering at the renowned Tirupathi Balaji temple. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has taken to Twitter to express his concern over the issue, calling for a thorough investigation and accountability from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board, which was constituted under the previous YSR Congress Party (YCP) government.

Kalyan’s tweet read, “We are all deeply disturbed with the findings of animal fat (fish oil, pork fat, and beef fat) mixed in Tirupathi Balaji Prasadam. Many questions to be answered by the TTD board constituted by YCP Govt then. Our Govt is committed to take stringent action possible.”

On Tirumala's laddu prasadam row, Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan tweets "We are all deeply disturbed with the findings of animal fat (fish oil, pork fat and beef fat) mixed in Tirupathi Balaji Prasad. Many questions to be answered by the TTD board constituted by YCP Govt then.… pic.twitter.com/p8YW3cJM1o — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2024

The Deputy CM did not stop at demanding action on the immediate issue but highlighted broader concerns related to the desecration of temples and mismanagement of temple land and practices. In a significant move, he suggested that it might be time to form a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at the national level. This proposed body would address various challenges surrounding Hindu temples across the country, ensuring that dharmic practices are upheld.The TTD board has not yet issued a statement regarding these allegations, but the public outcry and demand for transparency will likely pressure the authorities to act swiftly.

