Andhra Pradesh Tirupati Prasad Controversy: Lab Report Sparks Debate Over Animal Fat Allegations

Andhra Pradesh's ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has accused the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of using animal fat in the ghee for prasad Ladoo's at the Tirupati temple. This allegation follows a report from the National Dairy Development Board's Laboratory of Livestock and Food Analysis and Studies, which suggested that during the YSRCP's tenure, the ghee used for making the famous Tirupati Ladoo's contained traces of animal fats, including fish oil and lard.

The controversy intensified as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu seized upon the lab report to criticize YSRCP leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, claiming that the previous government used inferior ingredients instead of pure ghee for the prasad offered to millions of devotees visiting the Sri Venkateswara Temple. Naidu stated that under his administration, pure ghee is now being used, and the quality of the prasad has significantly improved.

In response, YSRCP senior leader B. Karunakar Reddy accused Naidu of making these claims purely for political gain, asserting that the accusations against the opposition and former chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy were unfounded and aimed at discrediting Jagan Mohan Reddy. The ongoing exchange highlights the political tensions in Andhra Pradesh as both parties seek to bolster their positions ahead of upcoming elections.