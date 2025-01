Andhra Pradesh Train Derailment: Goods Coach Derails in Palnadu, Multiple Trains Diverted (Watch Video)

A goods train derailed in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday night, causing significant disruption to rail traffic. Key trains, including the Tirupati Special, Narsapur, and Kacheguda, were halted at Miryalaguda, with several superfast trains diverted via Vijayawada. Efforts are underway to clear the tracks and restore normal services.



