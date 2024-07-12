Andhra Pradesh: Woman Devotee Injured After Tree Branch Falls On Her Head at Tirumala Temple in Tirupati; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

A woman was grievously injured after a branch of a tree fell on her while she was walking towards the temple Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati town.

The incident occurred while the woman was on her way to worship at the Japali Anjaneyaswamy temple located on Tirumala Hill. A branch from a nearby tree broke and struck her head after that she collapsed to the ground.

Branch of Tree Falls on Woman Devotee

Another devotee randomly recorded the incident on a camera. In a viral video, a woman devotee wearing a white top walks towards the temple and suddenly collapses to the ground after a wood log falls on her head.

According to the information, the woman was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment as she reportedly suffered head and spinal injuries.