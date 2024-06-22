Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP Central Office Demolished in Tadepalli (Watch Video)

The central office of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Tadepalli, Andhra Pradesh, was demolished early this morning.

As per YSRCP, "TDP is doing vendetta politics. The demolition proceeded even though the YSRCP had approached the High Court the previous day, challenging the preliminary actions of the AP CRDA (Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority). The court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity"

YSRCP Guntur district president M Seshagiri Rao filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday, contesting the initial actions of the CRDA. "The court had instructed the CRDA Commissioner to cease all demolition activities, as conveyed by the YSRCP's legal representative," a statement noted. However, the CRDA continued with the demolition, possibly breaching the court's directives and constituting contempt of court.