Andhra woman dies due to truck driver's inhuman act - for just Rs 200

Amaravati, May 20 In a shocking incident in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur town on Friday, a woman was run over by a truck after the driver tried to sped away with her child and mobile phone over non-payment of Rs 200.

The incident occured on the outskirts of Guntur town.

Ramana, 40, a ragpicker, came under the wheels of the truck when she was running after it as the driver was speeding away with her child on board.

According to police, the woman from Chilakluripeta, along with her two children, boarded a truck for Guntur.

After alighting from truck near the Jindal factory, she paid the driver Rs 100 but he demanded another Rs 200.

When the woman told him that she has no money, the driver snatched the mobile phone from her daughter's hand and started the vehicle even as the woman's other child was still sitting in it. The woman and her daughter ran after the truck. She fell down came under the same truck and died on the spot.

On noticing this, the driver stopped the truck at some distance, took out the child and sped away.

Heartrending scenes were witnessed as the children were crying sitting next to the body.

The woman had come to Guntur from Chilakluripeta in search of livelihood.

Police shifted the body for autopsy and began search for the truck driver with the help of CCTV footage.

