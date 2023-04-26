"Anguished by the cowardly attack": Amit Shah on Dantewada blast

New Delhi [India], April 26 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed grief at the deaths of 11 people including 10 police personnel in the Dantewada attack and assured the Chhattisgarh government of all possible support.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah stated, "Anguished by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh police at Dantewada. Have spoken to Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister and assured all possible assistance to the state government. My condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred jawans".

Eleven persons, including 10 police personnel, were killed in an IED blast carried out by naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. It was reportedly an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on the vehicle carrying District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel near Aranpur in Dantewada district.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also expressed tribute to the slain officers and urged the government to take strict steps.

"Our jawans were killed in the Naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh. This cowardly act of Naxalites is very disturbing information. All the governments need to take immediate strict steps to crush Naxalism. A humble tribute to the martyred soldiers! May their souls rest in peace!" Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu told that the DRG jawans were sent on the spot based on secret information about Naxal's presence in the area.

"Secret Information was received about the presence of Naxals. DRG jawans were sent to the spot. When they were returning after the search, an IED attack took place in which 10 DRG jawans and one driver lost their lives. Extra forces have been sent to the spot," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the Dantewada incident that claimed the lives of 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and one driver. He also assured the Chhattisgarh CM that the centre will give all possible help to the state government.

Chhattisgarh CM also expressed condolences over the killing of 10 police personnel and one driver in the Chhattisgarh Maoist attack and said that the Naxals wouldn't be spared.

Bhupesh Baghel said, "There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor