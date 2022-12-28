Anil Deshmukh to walk out on bail from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail today

Former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh will be released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after the High Court rejected the CBI's plea to extend the stay on his bail.

Bombay High Court refused to give another stay on Deshmukh's bail plea order. CBI, in its bid to approach Supreme Court, had appealed to the High Court to stay on the NCP leader's bail plea order.

Earlier CBI already had sought two stay orders. As Bombay the High Court rejected further stay, Deshmukh is all set to walk out on bail on Wednesday.

Anil Deshmukh was granted conditional bail by the Bombay High Court on December 12 on a bond of Rs 1 lakh. But the CBI filed an application for a stay order on bail to challenge it in SC which was granted by Bombay HC. A stay of 10 days was granted, and later it was extended till December 27. However, on Tuesday its further extension for three days was rejected by the Bombay High Court.

A petition was filed seeking an extension of Deshmukh's bail which was heard in the court on Tuesday. The court dismissed the petition and maintained the bail of Anil Deshmukh. Therefore, Anil Deshmukh's way out of jail has been cleared in the Rs 100 crore recovery case.

Earlier, the CBI had opposed Deshmukh's bail plea after he moved the Bombay High Court on October 26 for bail in connection with the case after a special CBI court rejected Deshmukh's bail plea on October 21.

Rejecting the bail application of Anil Deshmukh, the CBI court had previously said that in this case, the statement of public witness Sachin Waze has been recorded by the CBI during the hearing of the bail application.

"It is clear from the statements of the witnesses that Anil Deshmukh is the main conspirator in this whole case. The charges against him are very serious. In such a situation, if he is granted bail, he can influence the case and the witnesses," the CBI court had said.

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November 2021, which stated that he had misused his position as state home minister and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai through some police officers.

Earlier on October 11, the Supreme Court refused to cancel the bail granted to the former home minister in the money laundering case lodged against him by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On October 4, the Bombay High Court had granted bail to Deshmukh in a money laundering case being investigated by the ED.

( With inputs from ANI )

