Animal Climate and Health Save Foundation India Hosts Successful Movie Screening and Vegan Food Event in Delhi

On 30th July, 2023, Animal Climate and Health Save Foundation India, a registered section 8 NGO in India, hosted an event at the LTG Auditorium in Delhi that screened the movie "Maa Ka Doodh" and offered free vegan food to the attendees.

The event was organized with a maximum capacity of 400 people in mind, but to the foundation's surprise, over 450 people showed up for the event on a Sunday morning. The organizers quickly arranged for another auditorium to accommodate everyone.

Following the movie screening, attendees had the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session with Dr. Harsha, the director of the movie. The movie showcased the harsh reality of the dairy industry, leaving a profound impact on the audience.

The event also provided cruelty-free vegan refreshments to the attendees. The refreshments were sourced from both home-based ethical small businesses and popular vegan outlets based in Delhi and NCR to make people familiar with easy accessibility of budget-friendly vegan food that tastes exactly like what they are used to eating since forever but minus the cruelty.

Animal Climate and Health Save Foundation India is delighted to have hosted such a successful event that aimed to raise awareness about animal cruelty and the benefits of a vegan lifestyle. The foundation aims to continue organizing such events that promote animal welfare and encourage people to adopt a cruelty-free lifestyle.

