Animal Cruelty in Andhra Pradesh: FIR After Video of Dance Performer Biting Off Live Hen's Head Goes Viral

Andhra Pradesh Police filed a case against the performer and the organizers after a video of a dance performer biting off a live hen's head went viral on social media sites.

According to the police, an FIR was registered under sections 429 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC) and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, on Friday, July 12.

A shocking video spread outrage on the internet, terming the gruesome act as animal cruelty by the netizens.