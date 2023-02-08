Animal Welfare Board urges Indian's to celebrate Valentine's Day as Cow Hug Day

The Animal Welfare Board of India in Haryana allegedly made a proposal to celebrate Valentine's Day as "Cow Hug day." The letter claims the AWBI to have proposed February 14 as a day to hug the cows. The subject of the copy reads, "Celebrate the Cow Hug day on 14th February-regarding (sic)." "The dazzle of western civilization has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten," it adds suggesting that vedic traditions are going extinct.

