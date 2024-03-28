Animal's chopped remains found in Delhi's Burari area

New Delhi, March 28 Chopped remains, suspected to be of an animal, were found in an open field in Delhi’s Burari area, police said on Thursday.

Sharing the details, the police said that police control room calls regarding finding of animal remnants were received on Thursday at Ajeet Vihar.

Acting on the call, a team from Burari police station reached the spot which was an open field in Garg Enclave.

“On the spot, there were animal remnants in the field. The forensic science laboratory (FSL) team photographed and took biological exhibits from the scene of crime. The animal remnants have been shifted to Ghazipur MCD Centre,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena.

Meena further said that legal action under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 4/12 Delhi Agricultural Cattle Prevention Act has been taken.

