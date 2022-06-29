Anis Khan's family approaches Calcutta HC demanding CBI probe

Kolkata, June 29 The family members of Anis Khan, the student leader who died under mysterious circumstances at Amta in Howrah district of West Bengal on February 19, approached a division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday against the earlier decision by a single- judge bench of the same court ruling out a CBI probe into the matter.

On June 21, a single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha had ruled out a CBI inquiry into the matter and expressed trust on the probe by the special investigation team (SIT) of the West Bengal police in the matter.

However, not satisfied with the decision of the single-judge bench, Anis Khan's father, Salem Khan, approached a division bench of the Calcutta High Court in the matter. The hearing in the matter will be conducted next week.

"I have no faith in the investigation by the state police SIT since my son was killed by police personnel only. All I want is a court-monitored probe by the CBI. I am sure that the truth will come out then," Salem Khan said.

Earlier also he had said that he would even go to the extent of approaching the Supreme Court with his demand for a CBI probe into the matter.

On February 19, Anis Khan was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence at Amta. His family members alleged that he was killed by policemen in uniform. The state police started investigation by forming an SIT under the leadership of Additional Director General of CID, Gyanwant Singh.

The SIT members also arrested a home guard and a civic volunteer in this connection.

On April 19, the SIT submitted an 82-page progress report on the investigation to the Calcutta High Court bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, wherein the investigating team hinted that Anis Khan's death was a case of suicide.

