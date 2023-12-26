Anju Bobby George Praises PM Narendra Modi, Feels Born in Wrong Era

Former athlete Anju Bobby George praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting sports during a Christmas program at the PM's residence. She remarked that she felt like she was in the "wrong era" when reflecting on her own experiences, highlighting positive changes in the recognition of athletes.

Anju expressed envy for the current era, where achievements are celebrated, citing her struggles for acknowledgment in the past. She also acknowledged the progress in women's empowerment, noting that every Indian girl is now confident in dreaming and believes in realizing those dreams. Anju Bobby George had won a bronze medal in long jump at the 2003 World Championship in Athletics in Paris.

While addressing PM at Christmas program Anju Boby stated that “As a sportsperson, I was here for almost 25 years and I’m seeing a lot of changes. When I got India’s first global medal 20 years ago, even my department was not ready to give me a promotion… But after Neeraj (Chopra) got a medal, I have seen the changes… —the way we are celebrating… I envy them because I was in the wrong era.” She added “Women empowerment is not just a word now. Every Indian girl is ready to dream, and they know their dreams will come true.”