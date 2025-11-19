Anmol Bishnoi Arrested: Key Accused in Baba Siddique Murder Case Held by NIA After Deportation from US

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, November 19, arrested the brother and close aide of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on his deportation from the US to India. According to NIA, the US-based Anmol Bishnoi has been absconding since 2022.

Anmol is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother Lawrence Bishnoi, including the conspiracy to murder former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique. Chargesheet against Anmol was filed by the NIA in March 2023 after an investigation in the case revealed that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the years 2020 to 2023.

Anmol was operating terror syndicates with various Bishnoi gangs and executing terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground. As per the NIA investigation, Anmol used to provide shelter and logistic support to the gang's shooters and ground operatives. He was also engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters.

On Tuesday, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told the family of Baba Siddique that Anmol had been removed from US soil. “This email is to inform you that ANMOL BISHNOI has been removed from the United States… The offender was removed on November 18, 2025,” the email said. Siddique’s family released a screenshot of the email, reported Hindustan Times.