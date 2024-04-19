Annamalai will campaign in Kerala, but will Stalin be there to counter him?

Thiruvananthapuram, April 19 With polling ending in Tamil Nadu on Friday evening, stalwarts from the state are expected to add colour to the Kerala poll campaign.

Kerala goes to the polls on next Friday to elect 20 new Lok Sabha members.

All eyes are on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin now as everyone is wondering whether he will arrive in Kerala for campaigning as he and his Kerala counterpart, Pinarayi Vijayan are close friends.

However, the catch is that DMK is part of the INDIA bloc and Stalin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, have a lot of mutual respect.

So, if CM Stalin campaigns in Kerala it would be an embarrassing situation for the alliance as the principal poll battle in Kerala is between the CM Vijayan-led Left and the MP Rahul Gandhi-led Congress.

Incidentally in Tamil Nadu, it’s the DMK which leads the INDIA bloc, which both the Congress and the CPI(M) are part of.

However, one person who is rearing to arrive in Kerala any time starting Saturday is Tamil Nadu BJP President and party candidate from Kovai, K Annamalai.

Annamalai’s constituency borders the Palakkad town in Kerala, where the BJP is doing every bit to make it a triangular battle.

Likewise, the IPS-officer-turned politician Annamalai is expected to campaign in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram which also borders Tamil Nadu and in Wayanad which has his counterpart K Surendran taking on Rahul Gandhi.

Even though there are eight districts in Kerala that have a border with Tamil Nadu, with campaigning in Kerala set to end on Wednesday, Annamalai will be racing against time to reach as many places in the state as he can.

But all eyes are on CM Stalin as of now, as people wonder if he will arrive in Kerala at all.

