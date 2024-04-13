Annual 61-day fishing ban on TN coast from Monday

Chennai, April 13 (IANS ) The annual 61-day fishing ban on the eastern coast of Tamil Nadu will commence on April 15, and will extend till June 14. The ban will be effective from Sunday midnight.

The fishing ban is imposed to preserve the fishing resources. During this ban, big mechanised boats, including barges, are not allowed to fish.

The state government had provided an amount of Rs 6,000 per fisherman's family during this ban period.

While speaking to IANS, Antony Fernandes, a fishermen leader from Kasimedu, said: “Last year, the government provided Rs 6,000 per family during this ban period, and this year, we are expecting the dole amount to be raised to Rs 8,000.”

These boats are anchored at the harbour.

However, there is no ban on local fishermen fishing using country boats, Kettuvallams and Kattumaram.

On peak days, the Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai gets around 300 tonnes of fish daily, while on other days, it is around 200 tonnes.

With the annual ban in effect, there will be an acute shortage of fish in the market, leading to an increase in prices.

