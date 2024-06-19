Annual ‘Monsoon Trekking’ to begin in Goa from Sunday

Panaji, June 19 To attract tourists to the coastal state and connect them with nature, the Goa government will launch its ‘Monsoon Trekking’ initiative from June 23, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The General Manager of Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC), Laxmikant Vaingankar, told IANS that the annual ‘Monsoon Trekking’ programme will begin from Tambdi Surla-Mollem in South Goa to attract tourists to the hinterland areas.

“Along with domestic and foreign tourists, local people also participate in Monsoon Trekking, which is gaining popularity. Around 30 to 40 per cent of tourists participate in this and we are hoping to increase the numbers this year,” Vaingankar said.

The Tambdi Surla waterfalls are among the most famous waterfalls in the state located in the dense forests of the Bhagwan Mahaveer Wildlife Sanctuary.

The trip will also include a visit to the famous Shiva temple at Tambdi Surla which is carved out of a single rock. Built in 12th century, the small, black basalt temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Many tourists visit this temple and its surroundings to explore the hinterland.

After the suspension of mining activities in the state, the tourism sector has become the backbone of the state's exchequer. And initiatives like Monsoon Trekking are helping to increase tourist footfalls.

