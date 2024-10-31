Another car catches fire in Jaipur

Jaipur, Oct 31 A few days after the video of a car catching fire in Jaipur went viral, another car with seven people caught fire in Jaipur.

One Jayesh Gupta, who was driving the car, informed the fire brigade about the incident which reached the spot and controlled the fire.

The car was owned by one Amitabh Gupta, a resident of Nadar Teresa Nagar (Malviya Nagar).

Amitabh said that he was going to the walled city to see the light decor with his son Jayesh Gupta, his wife Santosh Gupta and four other friends. Son Jayesh Gupta was driving the car when the car caught fire.

The car crossed the Gopalpura culvert and soon after passing through it, smoke suddenly started coming out from the AC in the moving car, Jayesh parked the car on the side of the culvert and put it off by applying the handbrake. However, the handbrake of the car got damaged and the car started moving without a driver which went about 100 meters ahead on the road and stopped after hitting the wall of the culvert.

“We bought the car four years ago,” said Jayesh.

Fireman Mahesh Sain said that by the time their team the spot the car had already burnt down.

“We saw the car burning on the road. Flames were coming out and the people were making noise,” a local said.

On October 12, a driverless car caused panic among commuters after it erupted in flames while speeding through the busy Ajmer Road in Jaipur.

The incident occurred near Sudarshanpura Pulia on Saturday.

The viral clip shows the burning vehicle approaching motorcycles, making the commuters run for their life. The dramatic scene escalated when the car recklessly kept speeding and moving through the busy road.

Some motorist left their vehicles on the road to rush to safety. Onlookers can also be seen filming the incident from a flyover.

Towards the end of the video, the car crashes into a divider.

