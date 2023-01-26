Another case of love jihad? Youth lures girl in Kanpur

Kanpur, Jan 26 A Muslim youth allegedly lured an 18-year-old girl from Kanpurs Gujaini area to Lucknow and held her hostage for 25 days.

The girl has alleged that she was forced to convert to Islam and when she refused, she was beaten up and threatened that she would be burnt alive.

According to the victim, the youth, identified as Shahnawaz, after befriending her through their common friend, had invited her to his place sometime in December last year, on the pretext of a job in a beauty parlour.

When she tried to escape, Shahnawaz on January 3 beat her up with a belt and wire and even tried to kill her by pouring kerosene oil on her.

The girl somehow apprised her family members about her plight via mobile.

They reached Lucknow and brought her to Kanpur where she was admitted to a private nursing home in Juhi.

They also alerted the police. The girl was later shifted to Ursala hospital in the city.

Later, the girl's family members lodged a complaint with the Gujaini police.

Subsequently, the police reached the hospital and initiated an investigation by recording the statement of the girl.

ADCP, South, Ankita Sharma, said that "an FIR has been registered at the Gujaini police station following a complaint under sections 323, 326 of IPC and SC/ST Act in this regard".

Giving details, the official said: "The 18-year-old girl had gone to Lucknow in search of a job, where she became friends with one Shahnawaz. They stayed together for a few days. However, as per the girl, following a dispute Shahnawaz thrashed her and even tried to burn her by pouring kerosene oil on her. The girl was brought to Kanpur by her family members and admitted to a private nursing home of Juhi, from where she was shifted to Ursula hospital. Efforts are on to arrest the youth. The charge of conversion will be verified only after his arrest."

