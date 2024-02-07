The Uttarakhand government, under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami, has introduced new provisions in the Excise Policy 2023-24, including restrictions on individuals under the age of 21 near the home mini-bar setup area. Additionally, individuals are required to keep the bar closed on notified dry days.

"Anyone who has been filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the past five years can apply for the license at the district magistrate's office, which will issue the home bar license at an annual fee of Rs 12,000," stated District Excise Officer (Dehradun) Rajiv Chauhan, as reported by The Times of India. However, the renewal of the bar license will be done by the excise department after conducting an inspection of the "home bar".

Home bars will be allowed to keep nine liters of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), 18 liters of foreign alcohol, nine liters of wine, and 15.6 liters of beer at home. The mini bar license can be obtained by submitting an affidavit confirming the fulfillment of certain conditions. "One has to use the bar for personal use only. No commercial activity will be allowed. Apart from that, one will have to keep the bar closed on notified dry days," added Chauhan.