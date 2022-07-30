Another madrasa teacher held in Assam over terror links

Guwahati, July 30 Another madrasa teacher was detained by the Assam police on Saturday in connection with the terror links with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) module.

The arrested individual has been identified as Amir Hamza.

He was nabbed by the police from the maternal uncle's house of one Mufti Mustafa Ahmed, who was earlier arrested for running terror-related activities from his madrasa in Saharai village of the Moirabari area of Morigaon district.

As per reports, Hamza is a teacher in Paschim Bherbheri Sobahi Madrassa in the same district. It is learned that he was held after police got some clue about interrogating Mustafa.

Police have also detained Mufti Mustafa Ahmed's brother Zakaria Ahmed and wife Asmina Khatun for questioning.

Moriagaon Superintendent of Police Aparna Natarajan told that all the three individuals were brought only for questioning. The police are conducting an investigation to collect more evidence in connection with the case.

There were reports that the case was handed over to National Investigation Agency. Natarajan, however, denied this, saying only Assam Police are investigating the matter.

Notably, the police have already arrested 11 persons over terror links in the last three days from different locations of the state.

