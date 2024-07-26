Another member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Ajmer

Patna July 26 The police in Bihar's Gopalganj on Thursday arrested an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Ajmer, Rajasthan, an official said.

Confirming the arrest, Gopalganj SP Swarn Prabhat said the investigating team found evidence linking the accused directly to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The arrested individual has been identified as Dinesh Singh Rawat, a native of Kesharpura village in Ajmer district.

On July 21, the Gopalganj police arrested two active members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Shantanu Shivam and Kamal Rawat, during vehicle checking at the Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border check-post in Balthari.

“We had arrested two active members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on July 21. Our team also seized four Austria-made Gluck pistols and eight magazines from their possession. During interrogation, they revealed the name of Dinesh Singh Rawat,” the officer said.

“Since the matter was sensitive, we sent a special team to Ajmer for a raid, which arrested Rawat with the help of Rajasthan police,” the SP added.

“During interrogation, Rawat admitted that he was an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” the SP said.

The accused will be produced in the district court for further action.

