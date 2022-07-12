Another Telangana cop accused of sexual harassment

Hyderabad, July 12 A police officer in Telangana is facing allegations of sexually harassing a girl preparing for the police constable recruitment examination.

Bhavani Sen Goud, sub-inspector of Rebbena police station in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district, allegedly lured the girl with the promise to help her prepare for the exam and secure a constable's job.

He called her to his house on the pretext of giving study material and allegedly misbehaved with her while trying to record her weight and height.

The victim informed her family members about the sexual harassment and they approached the Superintendent of Police. Senior officials are investigating.

The incident came to light close on the heels of arrest of a Station House Officer (SHO) in Hyderabad on charges of raping the wife of an accused and suspension of a SI for sexually harassment and rape of a woman.

A magistrate late on Monday sent Marredpally SHO, K. Nageshwar Rao, to 15 days' judicial custody.

The officer was booked for rape, kidnap, attempt to murder, and violation of licence rules of his duty weapon, based on a woman's complaint in Vanasthalipuram police station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

He had gone into hiding and reportedly surrendered before a senior officer late on Sunday.

The officer had raped the woman, attacked her husband, threatened him with revolver, and kidnapped them on the intervening night of July 7-8.

According to the complainant, the car in which the accused had kidnapped them met with an accident at Ibrahimpatnam lake on the morning of July 8. She, along with her husband, escaped from there and lodged a complaint with the police.

The complainant told police that in 2018 her husband was arrested by the Taskforce in a credit card clone case and it was investigated by Nageshwar Rao. Later, the police officer hired her husband as an employee at his farmhouse.

Since then, the official was sexually harassing the woman and even tried to implicate her husband in a false case after he threatened to inform his family.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand on July 9 suspended Nageshwar Rao. A day later, another case involving a Sub-Inspector of Police came to light.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwath suspended Malkajgiri CCS Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar for raping and cheating a woman.

A woman complained to police that the SI betrayed her after establishing a relationship with her on the pretext of marriage.

The woman knew the SI since her college days and both were in a relationship for a long time. She alleged that the SI raped her on the pretext of marriage.

The victim told police that he promised to marry her after getting a job but after joining the police force, he married his relative while continuing a relationship with her.

While the woman's family was exerting pressure on her to get married, the complainant claimed the SI turned her down when she asked him to marry her.

