Anta bypoll result reflects people's mood ahead of 2028 elections: Govind Dotasra

Jaipur, Nov 14 Expressing gratitude to the people of the Anta Assembly constituency for the landslide victory of Congress candidate Pramod Jain 'Bhaya' in the bye-election, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Govind Singh Dotasra said that all party leaders and workers worked tirelessly to secure this historic win.

He stated that they successfully "exposed" the "misgovernance" of the state and central governments.

People of Anta voted against the BJP's "failures" and extended their support to the Congress ideology and policies, resulting in a decisive victory for the Congress, he said.

The voters of Anta rejected the BJP government's "misrule" and instead supported the "public welfare–oriented" and "people-friendly schemes" implemented under the Congress government, which directly benefited the common man.

"Following the so-called Gujarat model, individuals from Gujarat are corruptly acquiring government contracts and engaging in business at throwaway prices. The people of Anta have understood this corrupt model and have rejected the misgovernance, while endorsing the Congress Party's policies," he claimed.

Dotasra alleged that BJP leaders "mislead, deceive, and lie to the people instead of serving them".

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all Congress leaders and workers for their dedicated efforts.

Thanking the voters of Anta, the Congress leader assured them that the grand old party is always committed to serving the people and that all Congress leaders and workers will stand with them in every difficulty and hardship.

Dotsara added that, "The entire cabinet of the BJP government, the former Chief Minister, and the current Chief Minister fully engaged in attempting to secure victory for their candidate in Anta. The Government machinery and financial resources were misused extensively. Despite this, Congress workers remained patient and continued to work diligently for the party, ultimately ensuring a landslide victory for the Congress candidate."

