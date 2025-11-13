Anta bypoll result tomorrow, constituency’s unique political trend in focus

Jaipur, Nov 13 The results of the Anta Assembly by-election in Rajasthan will be announced on Friday, and once again, the constituency has drawn attention for its distinctive electoral pattern.

Since its creation in 2008 after the delimitation exercise, Anta has consistently mirrored the party in power in Rajasthan, with every winning candidate from the constituency finding a place in the state cabinet.

In 2008, Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya won the newly formed seat. The party went on to form the state government, and Bhaya became a minister.

In 2013, BJP candidate Prabhulal Saini won from Anta. The BJP formed the government that year, and Saini too became a minister.

When Assembly elections were held again in 2018, Pramod Jain Bhaya reclaimed the seat for Congress, which once again came to power, and Bhaya returned to the cabinet.

In 2023, BJP candidate Kanwarlal Meena emerged victorious. The BJP formed the government, but Meena did not find a place in the cabinet.

Later, Meena’s conviction in a criminal case led to his disqualification as MLA, prompting Anta’s first-ever by-election.

The by-election saw an impressive 80.21 per cent voter turnout, with men registering 82.32 per cent polling while women registering 78 per cent. Out of 228,264 registered voters, 183,099 cast their votes -- including 96,141 men, 86,955 women, and 3 others.

Over the years, a clear trend has emerged in Anta -- candidates securing around 50 per cent or more votes tend to win. In 2023, Kanwarlal Meena (BJP) had 49.64 per cent votes, in 2018, Pramod Jain Bhaya (Congress) secured 58 per cent votes, while in 2013, Prabhulal Saini (BJP) had 48.84 per cent mandate. Similarly, in 2008, Pramod Jain Bhaya (Congress) secured 50.29 per cent votes.

Meanwhile, Morpal Suman, the BJP candidate from Anta, speaking to IANS, said he never imagined contesting as an MLA candidate. “It’s because of people’s blessings that I am contesting on a BJP ticket, and it will be because of the people that I shall win,” he said.

Pramod Jain Bhaya, the Congress candidate, on the other hand, was seen highlighting development works being taken in Anta under his tenure. "Crores were spent on developing roads under my tenure. Several works were undertaken under the Congress, however BJP slowed down those works when it came to power, he said.

Independent candidate Naresh Meena campaigned by questioning why no action had been taken against Bhaya despite allegations of corruption.

As the Anta by-election results are set to be announced on November 14, all eyes are on whether this historical trend will continue -- and which candidate will unlock the “secret to victory” in this politically significant constituency.

