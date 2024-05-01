Anurag Thakur Accuses Congress of Employing Various Tactics, Including Deepfake, for Propaganda

On Wednesday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur accused the Congress of employing various tactics, including fear-mongering, confusion, spreading rumors, and even resorting to deepfake technology for its propaganda efforts. Thakur vehemently denied the Congress' allegations that democracy was in peril or that the BJP administration intended to abolish reservations.

"It was during Congress regime that democracy was finished by imposing Emergency," Thakur told PTI Videos at Lucknow airport. The minister is in the state to attend several programmes that includes the filing of nominations by party leaders. "Congress is using fear, confusion, rumour, deepfake and all kinds of tricks. The way foreign powers try to destabilise any country, the Congress is using all kinds of tricks for its propaganda."

The BJP has filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission, accusing the Congress of disseminating a 'deepfake and morphed' video featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with the intention to disrupt the electoral process. The BJP has urged the Election Commission to take stringent action against the Congress in response to these allegations.

"They (Congress) have been lying constantly. They say reservation will be finished, democracy will be finished. The Modi government ruled for 10 years, there was no talk of reservation. It will never end in the Modi regime. We have given the rights their rights, Thakur said.

Thakur asserted that reservation policies are facing challenges in states governed by the Congress, citing examples such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana. He criticized the Congress for what he described as the party's disrespect towards Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. Thakur highlighted that it was during the Modi administration that Constitution Day was commemorated and 'Panch Teerth' (five sacred places) were established.