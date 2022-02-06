Anurag Thakur participates in kite flying with BJP workers in Lucknow

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Saturday participated in kite-flying with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha workers in Lucknow on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

"This kite-flying programme is synonymous with the development of Uttar Pradesh under Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi's leadership," Thakur told ANI.

Basant Panchami is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha. On this day goddess, Saraswati is worshipped in temples as well as by students in schools and colleges.

Meanwhile, the polling for the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

