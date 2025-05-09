‘Any Military Aggression by Pakistan Will Be Met With a Powerful Response’: EAM S. Jaishankar

Following the success of India's Operation Sindoor, a visibly shaken Pakistan launched a sudden military offensive against India around 9 PM tonight. However, Indian forces, already in a state of readiness, responded with overwhelming force, not only thwarting the attack but also launching precision strikes deep within Pakistani territory. Sources confirmed that India targeted multiple locations with missiles in a clear show of strength and strategic superiority. The escalating conflict has drawn swift global attention, pushing international diplomacy into overdrive. India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, held an urgent conversation with Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani. Tajani reaffirmed Italy’s full support for India in combating terrorism. In a bold message on social media, Dr. Jaishankar issued a stern warning to Islamabad: “Any military aggression by Pakistan will be met with a powerful response.”

The minister also engaged in high-level discussions with human rights leaders from the European Union, emphasizing that while India has shown restraint, it will not hesitate to retaliate against any hostile act. In a further diplomatic move, Jaishankar spoke with U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio, expressing gratitude for America's commitment to standing with India in its anti-terror efforts. “India will respond decisively to any attempt to promote terrorism,” he stated.

Discussed ongoing developments with EU HRVP @kajakallas .



India has been measured in its actions. However, any escalation will get a firm response.



As tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors reach new heights, the international community watches closely, hoping to avoid a further escalation in the region.