Anyone breaking rules and laws will face consequences: Hemant Soren on mining lease allegations

Anyone breaking rules and laws will face its consequences, said Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday while commenting on the allegations of awarding a mining lease to himself.

"There are rules and laws in the country. Anyone breaking them will face its consequences," Soren said when asked on political developments on allegations of awarding mining lease to himself.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) sent a notice to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over "office of profit" allegations against him regarding a mining lease. He has been accused of having awarded himself last year while holding charge of the state mining and environment department.The EC sent the notice asking him to explain why action should not be taken against him for having a mining lease issued in his favour, which prima facie violates Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Section 9A deals with disqualification for government contracts.

When asked about Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at Pulse Hospital, Ranchi, Soren said, "These are mere threats. BJP trying to deviate from the main issues. The state will keep asking for things required from the Centre. They have lost their status of being the biggest party in state and are backlashing for it."

According to sources ED is conducting raids at Pulse Hospital, Ranchi. Hospital owner is a close relative of Pooja Singhal, Secretary, Mines and Geology in the state of Jharkhand, they added.

