AP: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Rs 1,117 crore for crop insurance claim payments

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 8 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday released Rs 1,117.21 crore for insurance claim payments benefiting 10.20 lakh farmers who incurred crop loss in the Kharif season 2022.

The amount was released under "Dr YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme" coinciding with the Rythu Dinotsavam being observed on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

The Chief Minister also formally inaugurated the MPFC (Multipurpose Facilitation Centre) godowns and 52 "Dr YSR Agri Testing Labs" developed with an expenditure of Rs. 63.93 crore. With this, the number of labs across the State has gone up to 127.

Addressing a huge public meeting of farmers here on Saturday before releasing the amount directly into the bank accounts of affected farmers through the click of a button, the Chief Minister recalled the great work done by his father.

On this day, farmers remember schemes like Aarogyasri, Jalayagnam, 104 and 108 ambulance services, fee reimbursement and lakhs of houses constructed by YSR for the poor.

"We have named several welfare schemes after YSR to respect him and cherish his memories forever," he said.

AP is the only state where the Government has been implementing various unique welfare schemes for the sake of farmers, he said, adding that other states and experts in other countries are keenly observing the implementation of the programmes in Andhra Pradesh.

"In an unprecedented manner, we are covering every irrigated acre and every farmer through RBKs and e-cropping under the crop insurance scheme without imposing any financial burden on the farmers. No other state is implementing a scheme like this," he said.

So far, 54, 48,000 farmers got free insurance of Rs. 7802crores in the last four years while only Rs 3,411 crore was paid to 35, 80,000 farmers in the 5 years of drought-hit TDP rule, said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister listed out the more than a dozen welfare schemes being implemented for farmers and the visible changes taking place in the State.

Apart from the free insurance scheme, the Government so far spent Rs. 30,890 crores under Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan in the last four years benefiting 52,38,000 farmers, he said, stating this worked as Sanjeevini for the small and marginal farmers.

While 10, 778 RBKs are hand-holding the farmers from the stage of seeding to marketing their produce, the e-crop system is helping the officials maintain accurate data on crops and farmers.

Crop loss payment before the end of the season, zero interest scheme and price stabilisation fund of Rs. 3000crore are helping the farmers in a great way, he asserted, adding further that Government has so far spent Rs. 40,000crore, Rs. 1965crore, Rs.1835crore and Rs. 1100crore on free power supply, crop loss, zero interest and YSR Yantra Seva Scheme respectively.

The Government has also given relief to 87 600 farmers over 2,06,000acres of dotted lands besides launching 340 veterinary ambulances to serve the ailing cattle, tying up with Amul for enhancing the milk collection rate for dairy farmers, establishing millet processing units and for helping small and marginal farmers and taking up resurvey of lands after 100 years to permanently settle land disputes, he added.

RBKs are being further strengthened with soil testing facilities while CAP certification, plant doctor concept, precision agriculture and use of drones will be introduced soon to help the farmers in every way, asserted the Chief Minister.

Responding to the appeals of the Minster Ushasri Charan, the Chief Minister said he has just released Rs.208crores for land acquisition as part of the Rs. 542crore Bhairavanithippa (BT) project for irrigating uncultivated lands in Kalyanadurgam, Rayadurgam and Uravakonda Mandals. He also agreed to build community halls for various social groups.

