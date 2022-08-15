AP govt committed to welfare, development: CM Jagan Reddy

Reiterating the commitment to welfare and development agenda, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that decentralisation of development besides laying a strong foundation for the betterment of future generations has been the policy of his government which has ushered in revolutionary changes during the last three years.

As per information from Chief Minister's Office, after hoisting the tricolour at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on Monday, the Chief Minister dealt at length about the government's welfare schemes, which have yielded the desired results, as well as its commitment to women's empowerment, social justice, health and medical reforms, and taking governance to the doorstep through impeccable village and ward secretariats and a voluntary system.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the parade, recalled the services of freedom fighters whose sacrifices are reflected in the tricolour and stated that the steps being taken now will bear fruit in the days and years to come, and he took a dig at agenda-driven media.

During the last three years, a total of Rs 1.65 lakh crore has been transferred to beneficiaries under various schemes through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), revolutionising the delivery mechanism by removing corruption and middlemen.

This is the only government that believes that all welfare spending is an investment in a better and brighter future, paving the way for nation-building and preparing youth to face the global competitive world despite all discrimination and shortcomings in society.

From Amma Vodi to YSR Rythu Bharosa, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Vidya Vasati, Goru Muddha, Vidya Kanuka, Cheyutha, Asara, Sampoorna Poshana, and others, all benefit marginalised groups, SCs, STs, BCs, and minorities.

During the three years, the Chief Minister said, "The welfare delivery system has brought laurels with 2.7 lakh volunteers knocking the door on the first of every morning to deliver the pensions and the rural landscape bubbling with Village Secretariat, RBK, YSR Village Clinic, English Medium School, digital library, PHCs, 108 and 104 vehicles among others which speak of the governance."

"We have doubled the number of districts to 26, spent Rs 1.26 lakh crore on farmer welfare, and foodgrain production has increased by an average of 16 lakh tonnes per year over the last three years.

He said, "We have allocated 31 lakh houses for social security, of which work on 21 lakh houses has begun, which will be registered in the name of the woman of the household and have a value of around Rs 2 to 3 lakh crore."

The government has so far spent Rs 53,000 crore in the education sector and Rs 40,000 crore in the medical sector, in addition to providing employment to over 6.03 lakh people through government, contract, or outsourcing.

Women's empowerment has never been so prolific with 44.5 lakh mothers receiving Rs 19,618 crores under Amma Vodi over three years and Self Help Groups receiving Rs 125758 crore, in addition to other schemes such as YSR Cheyutha, Asara, Kapu Nestham, and others.

Disha Act has been drafted for women's safety and in social justice, 70 per cent of the ministerial berths were given to marginalised sections. Four of the eight persons sent to Rajya Sabha are BCs the prominence reflects in all the posts in local governance, he said.

The event was attended by Legislative Council Chairman Moshen Raju, Assembly Speaker T Sitaram, officials, and other dignitaries.

( With inputs from ANI )

