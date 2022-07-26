AP Inter Supplementary exam admit card released, check details

Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, BIE AP has released AP Inter Supplementary admit cards. Candidates can now download the admit card from the official website bie.ap.gov.in. Official website released the notification which reads “The first year Student can download the Hall Ticket using First Year Hall Ticket Number/ Aadhar Number. The Second year Student can download the Hall Ticket using Second Year Hall ticket Number /Previous Hallticket Number/ Aadhar Number."

Know how to download the hall tickets