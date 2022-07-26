AP Inter Supplementary exam admit card released, check details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 26, 2022 12:53 PM2022-07-26T12:53:49+5:302022-07-26T12:54:04+5:30
Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, BIE AP has released AP Inter Supplementary admit cards. Candidates can now download the admit card from the official website bie.ap.gov.in. Official website released the notification which reads “The first year Student can download the Hall Ticket using First Year Hall Ticket Number/ Aadhar Number. The Second year Student can download the Hall Ticket using Second Year Hall ticket Number /Previous Hallticket Number/ Aadhar Number."
Know how to download the hall tickets
- Go to the official website at bie.ap.gov.in
- On the homepage click on the link that reads," Download Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022"\
- Enter your login details as asked.
- Click on Download Hall Ticket
- Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the hall ticket and take the printout of it for future use.