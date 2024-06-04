AP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: TDP-Led Opposition Alliance Takes Lead in 16 Seats, YSRCP Close Behind with 4

In the ongoing Andhra Pradesh elections counting, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led opposition alliance is demonstrating a formidable performance, leading in 16 seats, while the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) follows closely behind with leads in 4 seats. Additionally, the BJP is currently leading in 3 constituencies.

The Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency is currently witnessing a tense battle among candidates representing major political alliances. As per the latest trends: Dr. Daggubati Purandeswari, Andhra Pradesh BJP president and daughter of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, has taken the lead with a margin of over 50,000 votes.

Purandeswari, a former Congress MP who shifted allegiance to the BJP in 2014, is engaged in a closely contested race against Congress candidate Gidugu Rudra Raju and YSRCP's Guduri Srinivas. Purandeswari's candidacy holds significant importance as the BJP endeavors to establish an alliance with the TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) to counter the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh.

In the Telangana Lok Sabha elections, major political parties are experiencing varied results. The BJP has secured leads in crucial constituencies including Malkajgiri, Chevella, Secunderabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, and Adilabad. Meanwhile, the Congress party is leading in Nalgonda, Bhongir, Khammam, Zahirabad, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Peddapalli, and Nagarkurnool.

