‘Aping Rahul after defeat’: BJP slams Tejashwi Yadav over absence from Bihar Assembly

Patna, Dec 7 Unrelenting in its attack on Tejashwi Yadav, the BJP on Sunday hit out at the RJD leader for blaming "invisible forces" for the Mahagathbandhan's rout in the Bihar Assembly elections and also accused him of aping Rahul Gandhi post-defeat, referring to his reported Europe trip with the family, days after the election results.

BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok dismissed Tejashwi’s “Bihar defeat due to invisible forces” charge and rather mocked his disappearance from the Assembly in the midst of the Winter Session.

“He said that invisible forces have defeated him, but he himself became invisible and then reappeared in Europe," Ajay Alok remarked.

"He (Tejashwi Yadav) will celebrate Christmas in Europe. He has fallen in love with Christmas. That's why he went to Europe." Let him enjoy his holidays," he said, taking a taunting jibe.

Shahnawaz Hussain was also unsparing in his criticism of the RJD leader under whose stewardship, the Mahagathbandhan hit the hustings to unseat the Nitish government and said he neither deserves power nor the position of Leader of the Opposition (LoP).

“Tejashwi Yadav should congratulate those who have won and not find excuses. There is anger against Tejashwi Yadav, both from his family and the public, and they are targeting EVMs. He should learn from Bihar’s towering leaders who served as Opposition leaders, including Karpoori Thakur and Sushil Modi, but he is merely copying Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Shahnawaz said that Tejashwi was simply copying Rahul Gandhi, flaunting T-shirts and even skipping the House during the Bihar Governor's address.

“After losing the election, he should have stayed in Bihar and visited the districts to review the defeat, but like Rahul Gandhi, he went abroad,” he remarked.

The BJP spokesperson also brushed aside Tejashwi’s allegations that elections were compromised, as half of the electorate, including women and youth, was in support of Mahagathbandhan and dubbed the interview, where RJD leader raised misgivings of match-fixing in recent elections, as planted.

“Tejashwi Yadav was announced the Chief Ministerial candidate of the grand alliance, but the people feared the onset of 'Jungle Raj Part 2' with him winning the elections, and hence rejected Mahagathbandhan, bringing it down to its worst tally. People could see through their fake promises and our hard work, leading to NDA's decisive victory,” the BJP leader explained.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor