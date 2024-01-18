'Apko Milta Hai VIP Access': Cybercrooks Sending WhatsApp Messages on Pretext of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony

As the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony approaches in Ayodhya, cybercrooks are targeting Rambhakts, exploiting the upcoming consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22. The Bengaluru Police have issued a warning, urging people to be cautious of cyber attacks related to the Ram Mandir entry pass.

"Pass could Fail"



Receiving a VIP Pass through online means you are risking your hard-earned Money or your DATA.



"Never believe any suspicious links or APK files that say to offer a VIP pass to Ram Mandir."#Online_Fraud#Cybersafety#Be_awarepic.twitter.com/he4Md2aGK5 — ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ Karnataka State Police (@KarnatakaCops) January 13, 2024

DG&IGP Alok Mohan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to explain how cybercriminals are using the Ram Temple and VIP passes for the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya to deceive people. According to the police, miscreants are sending random WhatsApp messages with an attached link, claiming: ‘Congratulations, you are lucky! Apko milta hai VIP access on January 22 Ram Mandir Ayodhya inauguration’.

सावधान!!

अयोध्या में भगवान श्री राम मंदिर के मंदिर के वीआईपी दर्शन इत्यादि का झांसा देकर कुछ लोग रामभक्तों को लूटने का षड्यंत्र रच रहे हैं। इस प्रकार के झूठे संदेशों के माध्यम से धोखा दे रहे हैं। समाज को ऐसे किसी झांसे में नहीं आना। इस प्रकार के संदेशों की शिकायत स्थानीय पुलिस को… pic.twitter.com/Lswz5eWtUh — विनोद बंसल Vinod Bansal (@vinod_bansal) January 11, 2024

The recipient may assume that by clicking on the link and providing the requested details, including bank account information, they will secure a VIP pass for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya. The state police chief posted a warning, stating, “Don’t click on the link sent on WhatsApp. They may steal your personal information or money by hacking into your bank account.”