App fraud: Fresh seizure of Rs 47.64 lakh by ED

Kolkata, Sep 30 The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the mobile gaming app E-Nuggets in a fraud case, on Friday said that its sleuths have frozen additional crypto currencies worth Rs 47.74 lakh in the matter.

With this fresh seizure, the total seized amount by both the ED and the Kolkata Police stands at little less than Rs 75.18 crore.

The seizure process started on September 10, when ED sleuths seized cash worth Rs 17.32 crore from the residence of Naser Khan, the father of prime accused in the matter Amir Khan, at Shahi Astabal Lane in the city's Garden Reach area.

In the second seizure, on late evening of September 28, the Kolkata Police arrested Soma Naskar (28), who used to give her personal bank account "on rent" to Amir Khan for depositing the proceeds of the app's transactions and a reserve of Rs 30 crore in her account was confiscated.

On September 29, Kolkata Police sleuths confiscated Rs 14.53 crore from a cryptocurrency wallet of Amir Khan.

In the same evening, the ED sleuths seized Bitcoin worth Rs 12.73 crore, which was deposited in the cryptocurrency wallet of a local businessman who had hired it to Khan against a commission.

On September 24, a team of Kolkata Police arrested Amir Khan from a hideout at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and on the same day, a lower court in Kolkata remanded him to 14 days of police custody.

