App fraud: Two arrested from Hisar for duping Delhi woman

New Delhi, Dec 23 Two cyber fraudsters were arrested from Haryana for duping a Delhi woman of Rs 22.7 lakh in the name of investment through a stock trading App, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Sameer and Dev Singh, both residents of Hisar, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Prashant Gautam, adding that two mobile phones and three SIM cards were recovered from them.

During the investigation into the complaint of Dr Amita Garg, it was revealed that the fraudsters approach victims through social media, WhatsApp or Telegram, claiming to be expert traders or financial advisors.

They promise guaranteed high returns from stock market investment. Initially, they ask the victim to invest a small amount and show fake profits or even return some money to build trust, the police said in a statement.

Once trust is established, victims are persuaded to invest larger sums to earn more profit. After significant investment, the victim may be shown huge losses or may be told that the account is frozen due to tax or compliance issues.

When the fraudsters extract maximum money, they stop responding or block the victim. For this, they required a lot of bank accounts. So that they lured people for money to open/hand over the access to bank accounts to them, the police said.

Garg filed an online complaint on November 13 online complaint regarding cyber fraud of Rs 22.7 lakh. An e-FIR No. 29/2025 u/s 318(4)/340 BNS was registered at PS Cyber Shahdara.

In her complaint, she alleged that she was added to a WhatsApp group, namely Stan Chart Dialogue Forum L7. In this group, there were 5 admins who talked about D-mat shares.

One of the group admins, namely Yalini Guna, offered a plan of investment through their own app, which is called SCIIHNW and provides shares. The complainant installed that application through the link, the police said.

Initially, she invested almost Rs 2.7 lakh through 11 transactions of different dates. But as she tried to withdraw her amount, they made various excuses and further pressured the complainant to invest more money, the police said.

In this way, the complainant invested a total amount of Rs 22.7 lakh. After that, they blocked the complainant on that app, the police said.

During the investigation, details of accounts in which transactions were done were obtained from the complainant. After checking the trail of the NCRP portal, it is revealed that money was credited in the A/c No. XXXXXXXXXX35, Bank of Maharashtra, through two transactions, the police said.

The account holder of this account was identified as Sameer r/o Hisar, Haryana and the registered mobile number is XXXXXXXX90. He CDR of the number was obtained and found some other suspect mobile numbers being used in the scam, the police said.

A Delhi Police team reached Hisar, Haryana and suspects were identified as Sameer and Dev Singh. On confirming their role in the scam, they were taken into custody, the police said.

To solve the case, a team comprising Inspector Shweta Sharma, HC Javed, HC Deepak, and HC Narender was constituted and led by SHO/PS Cyber Vijay Kumar under the supervision of ACP/Ops Mohinder Singh.

