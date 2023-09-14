Apple to manufacture iPhone 15 Plus from next quarter in India

Apple is poised to initiate iPhone 15 Plus production in India starting next quarter, following the successful production of the lower base model of the series in the country. Production of the iPhone 15 Plus is anticipated to commence in the next quarter at Foxconn's facility near Chennai, the Economic Times reported, citing two industry executives familiar with the plans.

Apple is targeting a doubling of its sales in India during the next quarter, driven by the introduction of new iPhone models and price reductions on existing ones. This strategy has the potential to result in a record-breaking sales quarter for the company in the Indian market.

Tech giant, Apple has unveiled the much-awaited iPhone 15 series (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max) and also the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 at their “Wonderlust” event on Tuesday. Both versions come up with the dynamic island feature that first debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max and the USB-C type charging.



As per The Verge, an American technology-based website, the iPhone 15 also has an OLED Super Retina display, which supports Dolby Vision content with 1,600 nits of brightness. The peak brightness of this display is 2,000 nits in sunlight, double that of the iPhone 14. Apart from this, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus also has an improved camera system.