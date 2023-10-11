Apprehending violence, Manipur govt again extends internet ban till Oct 16

Imphal, Oct 11 Apprehending violence, the ban on mobile internet services in ethnic violence-devastated Manipur has again been extended for another five days till October 16, officials said on Wednesday.

Further extending the ban on mobile internet services, Commissioner, Home, T. Ranjit Singh said in his order: "There is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state of Manipur."

Following a massive students’ agitations, the Manipur government had on September 26, two days after the ban was lifted after 143 days, had suspended mobile internet data services for five days and then extended it for five day spells.

Manipur witnessed massive students’ agitations in the last week of September to protest the killings of 17-year-old girl student Hijam Linthoingambi and 20-year-old Phijam Hemjit, who hailed from Bishnupur district and had gone missing on July 6 during the height of ethnic violence.

The photographs of the two murdered students were circulated on different social media platforms on September 25, triggering intense agitations in which at least 100 students, including girls, were injured after they clashed with the security forces, who prevented them from marching towards the Chief Minister’s bungalow.

Meanwhile, annoyed with suspension of mobile internet services in Manipur, a student body in Senapati district has imposed an indefinite economic blockade since October 5, leaving several goods-laden vehicles stranded along the Manipur-Nagaland border.

Due to the suspension of internet services in Manipur for over five months, almost all sectors including government online services, traders, commercial, academic sectors as well as individuals and students were badly affected.

