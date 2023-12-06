AQI dips to 'very poor' levels in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 6 Air quality across Delhi dipped to the ‘very poor' category on Wednesday morning as the overall AQI of the city reached 301, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

In the national capital, the Anand Vihar station entered in the ‘very poor' category with PM 2.5 at 358 and PM 10 at 279, in the poor category while the CO was at 70 and NO2 at 85, both under 'satisfactory' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 was at 350, very poor category, and PM 10 at 229 (poor) while the CO reached 64 (satisfactory).

At Aya Nagar, the PM 2.5 reached 332 under 'very poor' category while PM 10 was at 189 under ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday morning. The CO was recorded at 68, under the 'satisfactory' category at the weather station.

The station at Dwarka sector 8 recorded PM 10 at 361 and PM 2.5 at 326, both in the very poor category. The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport T3 area was in the 'very poor' category with PM 2.5 at 317 and PM 10 at 163, in the moderate category while the CO reached 64, in the 'satisfactory' category.

The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 342, in the very poor category while PM 10 reached 226, placing it under the ‘poor’ category. The NO2 was at 102 and CO was recorded at 102, both in moderate levels.

At Sirifort, the AQI with PM 2.5 concentration was at 352 under the 'very poor' category, while PM (particulate matter) 10 was recorded at 258, in the 'poor' category while NO was at 125 in moderate category and CO was at 52, in satisfactory levels.

