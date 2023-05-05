AR Rahman shares video of Hindu wedding inside mosque in Kerala

Music composer AR Rahman's retweet of the video of a Hindu marriage on the premises of a mosque in Kayamkulam has gone viral, amid the brewing controversy over the Hindi film The Kerala Story.

Director Sudipto Sen-directorial film, The Kerala Story, has received criticism from Kerala’s ruling Left Front and the Congress over its claims that approximately 32,000 women went missing from the state, having converted to Islam and joined ISIS.

Amid this controversy, Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman shared a post on a Hindu wedding that took place inside a mosque in Kerala in 2020. The post is on the wedding ceremony of Anju and Sharath which was conducted as per Hindu rituals and solemnised by a Hindu priest inside a mosque.

The video was originally shared by a Twitter user, Comrade From Kerala (@ComradeMallu), on Wednesday. The 1.48-minute-long news video of the marriage, which was published on an online portal three years ago, was tweeted with the caption ‘Here is another #KeralaStory’. Rahman shared the video with the message ‘Bravo love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing’.

It was in 2020 that the marriage of Anju and Sharath was held inside Cheruvally Muslim jamaat mosque following Hindu traditions. Anju's mother, who was struggling financially, had approached the mosque committee for help.