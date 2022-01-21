Archaeological excavations will establish prominence of TN in history of Indian subcontinent

Chennai, Jan 21 The next phase of archaeological excavations in seven sites of Tamil Nadu will commence from February and help establish that the history of Indian subcontinent began from the landscape of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has said.

In a statement on Thursday, the chief minister said that the findings of these excavations will underline the antiquity, culture, and values of Tamil society and the state government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 5 crore for the project.

The Chief Minister also said that excavations conducted earlier at Keezhadi and other archaeological sites earlier have proved that Tamil culture was older by several more centuries than was earlier thought off.

Excavations will take place at Keezhadi and its surrounding areas like Konthagai, Aagaram, and Manalur. This is the eighth phase of excavations that will take place in these areas in the Sivaganga district of South Tamil Nadu.

The other places where excavations are scheduled to be held are Sivakalai in Thoothukudi district (third phase), Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district (Phase III), Myladumparai in Krishnagiri district (Phase -II), Vembakottai in Virdudhunagar district, Thulukkarpatti in Tirunelveli district, and Perumpalai in Dharmapuri district (Phase I).

The archeology department would also conduct a reconnaissance survey in the sea off the Korkai coast in Thoothukudi district where the river Tamirabarani flows into the sea . This will be conducted in association with the National Institute of Ocean Technology and Indian Maritime University.

R.K. Mukundan, a Retired Sociology Professor from a foreign university while speaking to said: "The archaeological surveys conducted at Keezhadi and other areas of Tamil Nadu has beyond any doubts proved that the Tamil culture is much older than what was believed to be. The excavations to be carried out is expected to provide more proof on the style of life, the culture of Tamil, and other crucial points to establish that we were one of the most sophisticated and highly established race in the Indian subcontinent."

