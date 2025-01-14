Armed Forces Veterans’ Day celebrated in J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri, Jan 14 The Indian Army's Ace of Spades Division celebrated Armed Forces Veterans’ Day with an event at the Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. The day, celebrated annually across India, honours the selfless sacrifices and unwavering duty of the nation's armed forces' veterans while reinforcing solidarity with the families of fallen soldiers.

The event saw the participation of several distinguished guests, including Major General Kaushik Mukherjee, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Ace of Spades Division, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) for Rajouri-Poonch range, Tejinder Singh, along with senior Army and police officers.

Thousands of Army veterans gathered to pay tribute to their comrades, while various civil and military departments set up welfare stalls to address grievances and provide support to veterans.

Anwar Singh, an ex-Armyman, expressed his appreciation for the event, emphasising the significance of such programmes for the welfare of veterans and their families.

"This is a very good programme; it brings us together, and we get to address our concerns, including medical issues and opportunities for our children. We hope the government continues to support us in this manner," he said.

The event also featured a video conference with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who interacted with the veterans present in Rajouri.

Singh, who attended the Veterans' Day event in Akhnoor, Jammu, shared his heartfelt gratitude for the sacrifices made by the armed forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes on X and said, "On Armed Forces Veterans' Day, we express gratitude to the brave women and men who dedicated their lives to safeguarding our nation. Their sacrifices, courage, and unwavering commitment to duty are exemplary. Our veterans are heroes and enduring symbols of patriotism."

Armed Forces Veterans’ Day, first observed on January 14, 2017, was instituted by the Ministry of Defence to salute the dedication and sacrifices of veterans across the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The day also serves as a platform for addressing issues related to veterans’ pensions and welfare while strengthening ties between serving personnel and ex-servicemen.

January 14 was chosen as Veterans’ Day to mark the retirement of Field Marshal KM Cariappa in 1953, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army post-Independence.

Even after retiring, Field Marshal Cariappa remained active in supporting social causes and motivating frontline troops, embodying the spirit of service and dedication that the day aims to honour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor