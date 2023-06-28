Arms, ammunition recovered from Imphal East: Manipur Police

Imphal East (Manipur) [India], June 28 : Following the search operation in the vulnerable and fringe areas in the violence-hit Manipur, arms and ammunition were recovered from the Imphal East district in the last 24 hours, police said on Tuesday.

"During the last 24 hours, State Police and Central forces conducted a search operation in the vulnerable and fringe areas of both valley and hill districts. A total of 10 arms and 239 ammunition were recovered from the Imphal East district," Manipur Police said in a statement.

During the time, 112 empty cases of different calibres, two live rounds of 12 bore gun, 12 empty cartridges of Barrel and two local made explosives were recovered during the search operation at Serou Mamang Leikai Part, they said.

According to the police, the situation in the northeastern state is tense in some places but it is improving in most places with almost no untoward incident during the last 24 hours.

The security personnel are continuously conducting patrolling, flag marches and cordon and search operations in vulnerable areas across the state.

Earlier on Monday, a combined team of police and central forces conducted a search operation in the general area of Kairang Awang Leikai, Khomidok and Heikrumakhong.

"In the operation, five persons were arrested and three arms, 21 ammunitions and two vehicles were recovered during the operation," police added.

As the operation continued on Tuesday at Kairang area another seven arms and 218 ammunitions were recovered, police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor