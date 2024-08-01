Arms, ammunition recovered in J&K’s Rajouri District

Jammu, Aug 1 Security forces on Thursday recovered arms, ammunition and explosives in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri District.

Officials said, “On a specific input received by the security forces, a joint team of the police, Army and BSF launched a search operation in Kalakote area of Rajouri District.

“During the searches, a huge cache of arms and ammunition along with explosives was recovered in the area.

“The recoveries include one AK-47 Rifle with 2 magazines, one pistol, two hand grenades and other arms and ammunition.”

Security forces are carrying out cordon and search operations almost daily in the hilly districts of Jammu division like Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur.

The all-out operation to eradicate terrorism from Jammu division has become the top priority of the security forces after the militants carried out ambush attacks against the Army in these areas.

The Army has already deployed over 4,000 of its elite commando forces and those trained in mountain warfare to eradicate the group of 40-50 foreign mercenaries reportedly operating in these areas.

