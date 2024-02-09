Arms & ammunition recovered, two arrested in J&K’s Sopore

Srinagar, Feb 9 Two persons were arrested and arms/ammunition recovered on Friday from a secret hideout in J&K’s Sopore area.

A police statement said that in the investigation of FIR number 370/2023 of Police Station Sopore, some suspects were called for questioning during which an actionable lead was developed.

“Acting upon the said lead, Sopore Police conducted a search in the house of the suspect along with Army and CRPF.

“During the search, a secret concrete hideout was found inside the residential house of one Abdul Rashid Najar of Tarzoo, Sopore wherein arms and ammunition like IEDs, pistol, pistol mag, live ammunition and other incriminating electronic items were recovered.

“Accordingly, Abdul Rashid Najar was arrested and on his disclosure it was further revealed that one Abdul Jameel Larah of Sopore is also involved in similar kind of subversive activities.

“Search was conducted at the residence of Abdul Jameel Larah by joint parties of Sopore police, Army and CRPF during which arms and ammunition like pistol, pistol mag, pistol rounds, and other incriminating electronic items and documents were recovered. Both the accused have been arrested and further investigation is going on”.

