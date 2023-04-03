Arms recovered in encounter with Naxals in Jharkhand's Chatra

Chatra (Jharkhand) [India], April 3 : Arms were recovered in an encounter with Naxals in Jharkhand's Chatra, police said on Monday.

Five Naxals were killed in the encounter who had bounties on their heads.

The killed Naxals were identified as Gautam Paswan and Charlie who were SAC members and carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh each, and Nandu, Amar Ganjhu, and Sanjeev Bhuiyan who were sub-zonal commanders and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each, the police said.

The police also recovered AK 47, Insas rifles.

The operation is underway.

Earlier on Sunday, a joint team of police and DRG arrested three naxals in insurgency-hit Kanker district of Chhattisgarh.

According to police, the arrested naxals were identified as Samund alias Suman Singh Anchala (42), Sanjay Kumar Usendi (27) and Parasram Dhangul (55).

"Acting on a precise tip-off about the presence of naxals, the joint team launched an operation and succeeded in arresting three insurgents from the forest under Koyelibeda police station limits," said Antagarh Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Khoman Sinha.

"The arrested naxals have been allegedly indulged in several incidents including torching vehicles engaged in construction works, setting towers on fire, and assaulting people by branding them as police informers and others," added ASP Sinha.

