Arms supplier may be linked to Prayagraj murder

Lucknow, March 19 After the recovery of a huge cache of firearms from two persons in Azamgarh, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) is now probing the connection of the interstate gang of firearms suppliers with the killers of Umesh Pal who was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24.

A senior ATS official said, "There is a suspicion that shooters involved in Umesh Pal's murder might have purchased pistols from the same persons."

The accused, who were arrested on Saturday, were identified as Ram Shabad Yadav and Sanjay Yadav.

The official said the name of the two accused surfaced as one of the main illegal firearms suppliers of the state during the crackdown launched after the sensational murder of Umesh Pal, a prime witness in BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.

The ATS official said Umesh Pal's shooters had used country-made pistols.

The official said during interrogation the accused confessed that they used to bring pistols from Madhya Pradesh through different routes and then sold them for higher price to criminal gangs in the state. He said the duo are being further quizzed about their regular purchasers.

Meanwhile, the MP/MLA court of Prayagraj will hear the anticipatory bail application of Shaista Parveen, the wife of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, in the Umesh Pal murder case on March 21.

Atiq, his wife, their two sons, brother Ashraf and others are accused in the murder case of Umesh Pal.

Immediately after Umesh Pal's murder, Shaista Parveen had gone underground and the district police had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 on her head.

In the present application, she has taken the plea that she has been falsely implicated in the case. In this backdrop, she has requested the court to pass an order that in case of arrest, she may be released on bail.

